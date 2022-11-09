Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,876 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Floor & Decor worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

FND traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,655. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

