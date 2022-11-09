Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ANSYS worth $50,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded down $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.