Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $54.65 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $54,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,118,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

ADI traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.83. 27,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

