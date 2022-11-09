Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

