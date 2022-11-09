Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229,814 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $34,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of FANG stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $166.38.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

