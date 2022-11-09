Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,243 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after acquiring an additional 247,319 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

