Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.