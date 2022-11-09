Band Protocol Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00008835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $49.86 million and $118.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

