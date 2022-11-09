Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.43). Approximately 58,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 103,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.42).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.29. The company has a market cap of £553.29 million and a P/E ratio of 775.00.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

