Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.
Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
