Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $98,753.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $98,753.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

