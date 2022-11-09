Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

