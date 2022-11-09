Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 361 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hologic by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 105,727 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hologic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

