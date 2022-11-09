Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

