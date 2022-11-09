Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 5,694 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

