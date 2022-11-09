Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $212,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFAV stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

