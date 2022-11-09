Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $215,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($120.90) to £130 ($149.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

