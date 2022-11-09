Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.