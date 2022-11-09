Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

