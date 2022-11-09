Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $230,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,840,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $138,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,840,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,096 shares of company stock worth $7,248,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

