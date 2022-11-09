Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.