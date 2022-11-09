Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

