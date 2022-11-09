Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 115.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

