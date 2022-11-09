Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 82,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

