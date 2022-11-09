Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 20%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 162,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 222,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.