Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 13.6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.24. 81,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,643,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Beauty Health Stock Down 18.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

