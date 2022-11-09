Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.71 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.27-$6.37 EPS.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,497. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

