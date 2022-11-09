Berger Financial Group Inc Has $326,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.72. 64,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,714. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $291.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

