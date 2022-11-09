Berger Financial Group Inc Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 785.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

