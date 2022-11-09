Berger Financial Group Inc Has $705,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. 40,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.