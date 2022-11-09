Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $464,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 28.6 %

NYSE WWW traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 43,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,684. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71.

Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

