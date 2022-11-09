Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 205 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

