Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 921 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,883. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.