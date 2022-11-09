Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 98 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 272.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.