Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 5,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

