Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Beyond Meat Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of BYND traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $752.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.02. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.