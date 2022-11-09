Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.