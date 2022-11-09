BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

