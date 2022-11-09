BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.