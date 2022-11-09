BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

