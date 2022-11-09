Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bioventus by 255.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.85. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

