Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $14.18 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.18 or 0.00087410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $248.29 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00217959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

