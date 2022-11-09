Bitcoiva 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $203,945.00 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $10.93 or 0.00064427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $175.38 million and $203,945.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00581326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00230733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00059738 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.02761186 USD and is down -13.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $156,842.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.