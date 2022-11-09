Bitkub Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $139.50 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00009479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

