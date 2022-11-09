Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
