Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Up 13.3%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 156,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 388,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Black Iron Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About Black Iron

(Get Rating)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.