BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Trading Up 8.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. 560,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,500,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

