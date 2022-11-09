boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHOOY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.92) to GBX 45 ($0.52) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.50) to GBX 38 ($0.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

