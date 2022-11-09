Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5 %

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.77. 11,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

