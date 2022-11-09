Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Head to Head Survey

Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshitsu and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.19 $3.27 million N/A N/A Boqii $187.15 million 0.09 -$20.25 million ($0.90) -1.21

Yoshitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshitsu and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boqii has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,101.83%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshitsu and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A Boqii -9.06% -49.41% -12.66%

Summary

Yoshitsu beats Boqii on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshitsu

(Get Rating)

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Boqii

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

