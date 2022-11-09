Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 550 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 3.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.93% of Watsco worth $86,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. 8,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,012. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

